Reclaiming Mac’s title of worlds tallest moose to begin with ‘antler-ectomy’

It’s already been announced that Mac the Moose will regain his title of world’s tallest moose by fall, but before his new antlers go up, his current antlers must come down.

The City of Moose Jaw has scheduled an “antler-ectomy” for June 5 at 2 p.m., weather permitting.

A group referred to as ‘Team Mac’, will take the lead in the removal of the antlers, ensuring proper handling of the antlers and public safety.

“The title belongs here. Getting it back is a matter of civic pride, not to mention the pride of our province and country,” said Jacki L’Heureux-Mason, Tourism Moose Jaw executive director.

Rion White of Orion Taxidermy will be part of the team who’ll perform surgery on Mac and is all for being a part of history.

“[I’m] very excited to sculpt Mac’s new rack and restore the title for our notorious moose. It’s amazing to be a part of Moose Jaw history,” White said.

Local welder Brysen Bert of Steady Metalworks said it’s a great way for him to give back to the city he grew up in.

“I’ve lived in Moose Jaw all my life and when I started my welding business I received nothing but overwhelming support from the community,” Bert said.

“It feels great to invest some of my time into our city to help encourage tourists to come see what Canada’s most notorious city has to offer.”

The new rack will dethrone ‘Storelgen‘, currently the world’s largest moose, who resides in a small municipality in Norway.