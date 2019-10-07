35-year-old charged with impaired driving in Midland, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old from Tiny Township has been charged with impaired driving following a drinking-and-driving investigation that took place on Thursday evening, OPP say.

At 8:51 p.m., police say officers witnessed a vehicle committing a traffic violation at the intersection of Jones Road and Heritage Drive in Midland.

Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver.

Cynthia Moreau, 35, of Tiny Township, was charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while impaired and driving a vehicle with open liquor.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Oct. 17.

The driver’s Audi was towed and impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

