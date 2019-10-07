Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

35-year-old charged with impaired driving in Midland, OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 3:35 pm
OPP arrested and charged a driver in Midland with impaired driving on Thursday.
OPP arrested and charged a driver in Midland with impaired driving on Thursday. Global News

A 35-year-old from Tiny Township has been charged with impaired driving following a drinking-and-driving investigation that took place on Thursday evening, OPP say.

At 8:51 p.m., police say officers witnessed a vehicle committing a traffic violation at the intersection of Jones Road and Heritage Drive in Midland.

READ MORE: Police investigating reported break-in in Midland

Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver.

Cynthia Moreau, 35, of Tiny Township, was charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while impaired and driving a vehicle with open liquor.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Oct. 17.

The driver’s Audi was towed and impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 50-year-old man charged following Midland apartment break-in — OPP

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeImpaired DrivingMidlandSouthern Georgian Bay OPPMidland newsTiny TownshipTiny Township newsMidland trafficMidland impaired driverTiny Township trafficTiny Township impaired driver
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.