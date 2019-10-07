Dark Poutine podcast recap: Lynn Duggan and Patti Ducharme murders

View link »

This special two-part series of the Dark Poutine podcast covers the murders of Lynn Duggan and Patti Ducharme.

Episode one covers the events of the evening of June 17, 1993. After a day of worry, Cheryl Duggan went to her 34-year-old twin sister Lynn’s apartment in North Vancouver, B.C. Cheryl soon discovered a grisly crime scene, and Lynn Duggan was never seen alive again.

The prime suspect — an ex-VPD officer named Brock Graham who Lynn had dated only three times — was the main suspect from day one in the minds of the Duggans. Eventually, the police came to agree, but Graham was not talking. In 1996, before the Duggan family could find justice for Lynn, Graham would kill again. This time in Campbell River, B.C., where a mother of four named Patti Ducharme, who happened to be Brock’s live-in girlfriend, was found brutally murdered in her home in much the same way authorities believed Lynn Duggan had been.

Episode two looks at what happened after the murder of Lynn Duggan.

To escape the heat, prime suspect Brock Graham, an ex-VPD officer, ran away to Campbell River, B.C. He moved in with mother of four Patti Ducharme in late 1995. All seemed well at first but soon the cracks in Brock’s personality began to show.

In March of 1996, Brock brutally murdered Patti Ducharme after an argument. He ran back to the Lower Mainland, where he was apprehended, charged and convicted for Patti’s killing.

Brock continued to refuse to acknowledge he’d killed Lynn Duggan, even while in jail for Patti’s murder with nothing to lose. In 2004, Brad Duggan, Lynn and Cheryl’s brother, had the first of two restorative justice meetings with Brock Graham. This is where the case to solve Lynn’s murder finally takes a turn.

