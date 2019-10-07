Menu

Crime

Projectile smashes through Deseronto home window: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 1:53 pm
Provincial police are looking for more information after a projectile broke a window in a Deseronto home over the weekend.
Provincial police are looking for more information after a projectile broke a window in a Deseronto home over the weekend. Nick Westoll/Global News File

OPP say they are investigating a “serious incident” that took place in Deseronto over the weekend.

According to an OPP news release, police were called to a home on Main Street in Deseronto around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning to respond to a report of broken glass.

READ MORE: Deseronto man facing 2 child luring charges

OPP say once they arrived, they learned a projectile smashed through the window.

No one was injured during the incident.

OPP did not give any more details about the projectile and said they would not be releasing any more details about the investigation, since it’s ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

