Manitoba lifts some exceptions under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is joining his Alberta counterpart in removing a number of its exceptions under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement.

One of them restricted eligibility for forage leases on Crown land to residents of Manitoba.

During the summer meeting of Canada’s premiers, all provinces and territories committed to conducting a full review of their own specific exceptions by the end of 2019, and called on the federal government to do the same.

Last month, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his government would open grazing permits to people and corporations in other parts of the country, and would end a restriction that limited ownership of public lands to provincial residents.

