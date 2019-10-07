Menu

Politics

Manitoba lifts some exceptions under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 1:40 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is removing a number of the province's exceptions under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is removing a number of the province's exceptions under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. Amber McGuckin / Global News

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is joining his Alberta counterpart in removing a number of its exceptions under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement.

One of them restricted eligibility for forage leases on Crown land to residents of Manitoba.

READ MORE: ‘It’s ugly’: Late summer rains hit Manitoba agricultural producers hard

During the summer meeting of Canada’s premiers, all provinces and territories committed to conducting a full review of their own specific exceptions by the end of 2019, and called on the federal government to do the same.

Last month, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his government would open grazing permits to people and corporations in other parts of the country, and would end a restriction that limited ownership of public lands to provincial residents.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
AlbertaManitobaJason KenneyBrian PallisterManitoba PCsCanadian Free Trade Agreement
