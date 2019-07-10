Canada’s premiers to focus on trade, economy as they meet in Saskatoon

Trade and economic competitiveness is the main focus of the first day of the annual Council of the Federation (COF), taking place in Saskatoon Wednesday and Thursday.

This is the annual meeting of Canada’s provincial and territorial premiers.

“We know a strong economy is essential if we are to continue to ensure the high quality of life for all of the Canadians that we ultimately represent,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in his opening address.

Much of the talk Wednesday will be focused on what can be done to remove domestic trade barriers and how to find increased export opportunities while questions linger on trade with China and the United States.

“Matter of fact it’s easier to trade with countries around the world including the United States than it is in the provinces,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

“I’ve never seen more like-minded premiers sitting around a table than I did last night at dinner. Everyone’s working together and it’s not about being right or being left or being center. This is about creating jobs and boosting the economy right across this great country.”

On the industry front, the premiers will discuss how to keep industries like energy and mining competitive. Moe added how to balance this growth with environmental concerns will also be on the table.

COF will conclude Thursday, where healthcare will be the main focus.

“We’ll discuss the fact our federal government is shouldering a declining share of total healthcare costs in this country,” Moe said.

Moe added this is taking place while provincial systems and families deal with increasing challenges around mental health and addictions.