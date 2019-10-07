Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Regina Pats drop sixth straight in loss to Moose Jaw Warriors

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 12:42 pm
WATCH: The Regina Pats dropped their sixth game in a row with a 3-0 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors in WHL action on Sunday.

The Regina Pats continue to struggle on the season with a 3-0 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors (4-1) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Sunday.

After winning their first game of the season, the Pats have lost six straight games to move to 1-6 on the year.

READ MORE: Regina Pats drop third straight with 5-2 loss to Winnipeg Ice

Three of those losses came in straight games this past weekend.

The Pats were shut out 6-0 by the Prince Albert Raiders (4-0-2) on Saturday and lost 6-2 to the Medicine Hat Tigers (4-2-1) on Friday.

READ MORE: Regina Pats prepare for ‘battle’ in home opener against Moose Jaw Warriors

In those three games, the Pats went 0-for-13 on the power play while taking 17 penalties, giving up four goals.

Story continues below advertisement

The Pats look to turn things around when they face the Edmonton Oil Kings (4-1-2) on Tuesday. Game time is 7 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
WHLRegina SportsWestern Hockey LeagueJunior HockeyRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsMoose Jaw WarriorsMedicine Hat TigersWarriorsPats
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.