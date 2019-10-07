Regina Pats drop sixth straight in loss to Moose Jaw Warriors

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Pats continue to struggle on the season with a 3-0 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors (4-1) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Sunday.

After winning their first game of the season, the Pats have lost six straight games to move to 1-6 on the year.

Three of those losses came in straight games this past weekend.

The Pats were shut out 6-0 by the Prince Albert Raiders (4-0-2) on Saturday and lost 6-2 to the Medicine Hat Tigers (4-2-1) on Friday.

In those three games, the Pats went 0-for-13 on the power play while taking 17 penalties, giving up four goals.

The Pats look to turn things around when they face the Edmonton Oil Kings (4-1-2) on Tuesday. Game time is 7 p.m.