45-year-old facing drug charges after search warrant executed in Kirkland Lake

A 45-year-old Kirkland Lake resident has been charged after officers executed a search warrant and found heroin, crack cocaine and a 12-gauge shotgun, OPP say.

Police say they executed the search warrant at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Jody Mulvihill, 45, of Kirkland Lake, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, failure to comply with a probation order and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused was released on a promise to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on Nov. 14.

