Crime

45-year-old facing drug charges after search warrant executed in Kirkland Lake

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 12:09 pm
OPP say officers found heroin, crack cocaine and a 12-gauge shotgun during their search.
OPP say officers found heroin, crack cocaine and a 12-gauge shotgun during their search. Nick Westoll/Global News File

A 45-year-old Kirkland Lake resident has been charged after officers executed a search warrant and found heroin, crack cocaine and a 12-gauge shotgun, OPP say.

Police say they executed the search warrant at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: 28-year-old man charged after allegedly assaulting 3 youths in Kirkland Lake

Jody Mulvihill, 45, of Kirkland Lake, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, failure to comply with a probation order and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused was released on a promise to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on Nov. 14.

READ MORE: 30-year-old from Kirkland Lake charged with theft, fraud — OPP

