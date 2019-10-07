Menu

Stella’s Sherbrook employees reach first union contract

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 10:58 am
Stella's location on Sherbrook Street.
Stella's location on Sherbrook Street. Foodisbetter.com

Staff at the Sherbrook location of Stella’s restaurant have reached their first union contract.

The United Food & Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) said the deal was finalized after a meeting Sunday, and that the one-year contract brings a 5 per cent wage increase, paid breaks, increased vacation and benefits, and, notably, a respectful workplace policy.

Stella’s was in the news last year after the Not My Stella’s campaign took off on social media, calling out instances of bullying, sexual harassment and other abuse from senior staff.

READ MORE: Winnipeggers continue to support Stella’s in wake of harassment claims

The campaign culminated in a public apology from the Winnipeg restaurant chain’s owners in December, and led to staff at two locations – Sherbrook Street and Osborne Street – voting later that month to join the UFCW.

The union said Monday that it had been working on a deal with the employers for months, and when talks fell apart, they went to the Manitoba Labour Board for mediation and to come up with the current contract.

Story continues below advertisement

“After some rocky negotiations, we’re proud to say that our members working at Stella’s on Sherbrook have their contract,” said UFCW Local 832 president Jeff Traeger.

“We expect to finalize a deal for the members at the Osborne location shortly.”

Former Stella’s employees ask popular Winnipeg chain for apology
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
UnionRestaurantUFCWstella'swinnipeg unionJeff TregerNot My Stella'srestaurant union
