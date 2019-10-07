St. Thomas man charged with sexual assault

A 25-year-old St. Thomas man is facing multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to local police.
The St. Thomas Police Service says officers were contacted early Sunday morning about the reported sexual assault.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the reported incident, but officers arrested a 25-year-old St. Thomas man.
No other details about the circumstances of the case have been released.
The suspect has since been charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment, uttering threats and forcible confinement.
Police say no names will be released at this time.
