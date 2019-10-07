Menu

World

U.K. PM Boris Johnson battling to overcome opposition to Brexit deal

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 7, 2019 6:42 am
UK PM Boris Johnson says ‘some way’ off from Brexit resolution
UK PM Boris Johnson says 'some way' off from Brexit resolution

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making phone calls to other European Union leaders as he tries to overcome opposition to his Brexit deal.

The EU has responded coolly to a U.K. plan to maintain an open Irish border after Britain leaves the 28-nation bloc. Both sides have agreed there must be no checks or infrastructure along the border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland. Under the U.K. plan there would be customs checks, but Britain says they could be conducted away from the border.

READ MORE: Ireland’s PM says he wants to meet UK’s Boris Johnson about Brexit next week

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the EU will decide by the end of the week whether an amicable divorce deal is possible.

Ireland PM says he’d consider Brexit extension if UK sought one
Ireland PM says he’d consider Brexit extension if UK sought one

Johnson is urging the bloc to compromise and says Britain will leave the EU on the scheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
BrexitEuropean unionBoris JohnsonIrelandEmmanuel Macronno deal BrexitNorthern IrelandBoris Johnson BrexitBrexit Boris JohnsonBrexit extension
