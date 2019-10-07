Menu

News

Turkey to invade Northern Syria, says White House

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
Posted October 7, 2019 12:01 am
A Turkish armoured vehicles patrol as they conduct a joint ground patrol with American forces in the so-called "safe zone" on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Tal Abyad, northeastern Syria, Friday, Oct.4, 2019. . (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

The White House says Turkey will soon invade Northern Syria, casting uncertainty on the fate of the Kurdish fighters allied with the U.S. against in a campaign against the Islamic State group.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says U.S. troops “will not support or be involved in the operation” and “will no longer be in the immediate area.”

READ MORE: Syrian foreign minister demands withdrawal of all U.S. and Turkish troops

Grisham says that after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey will take custody of foreign fighters captured in the U.S.-led campaign against the Islamic State group who have been held by the Kurdish forces supported by the U.S.

Kurdish forces bore the brunt of the ground campaign against Islamic State militants but are considered terrorists by the Turkish government.

Story continues below advertisement

In December, Trump announced he was withdrawing American troops from Syria but was met with widespread condemnation for abandoning Kurdish allies to the Turkish assault.

READ MORE: Peterborough student makes film on life under the bombs in Syria

The announcement prompted the resignation in protest of then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and a coordinated campaign by then-national security adviser John Bolton to try to protect the Kurds.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Donald TrumpUnited StatesSyriaIslamic StateWhite HouseTurkeyWashingtonUSRecep Tayyip ErdoganConflictKurdish fightersTurkey-SyriaNorthern Syria
