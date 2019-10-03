Peterborough student makes film on life under the bombs in Syria

Shahed Khaito, a Grade 12 Thomas A Stewart Secondary School Student, and Syrian refugee, has produced a film about a family trying to live a normal life – all while under siege in war-torn Syria. Like millions around the world, they simply want to watch the 2014 world cup of soccer but war intervenes

“When I was in Syria, I promised myself to do something to tell all people what happened to us there when we were under the bomb and nobody knows about us. I wrote the film to tell everybody that people have the normal life, trying to have the normal life, under all the bombs” says Shahed Khaito

The film has been shown in Lebanon and is now available on Youtube. Khaito wants as many people as possible to see it, especially Western audiences. Her teacher says she has been a valuable addition to the class

“We have a really inclusive community here at TASS and we’re really happy that she’s joined us and been able to speak to Canadian kids and share what life was like in Syria and share that experience with new Canadians” says Vanessa Woodacre, teacher

After graduation, Khaito wants to go on to film school, as she says she has many stories to tell