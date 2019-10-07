Menu

World

Accident with Japan patrol boat leaves North Korean fishing boat flooded

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 7, 2019 12:10 am
An official of the Japanese Fisheries Agency speaks to media following a collision between its patrol boat and a North Korean fishing boat, in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The agency said Monday's collision occurred in the area known as Yamatotai, off Japan's northern coast of the Noto Peninsula. .
An official of the Japanese Fisheries Agency speaks to media following a collision between its patrol boat and a North Korean fishing boat, in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The agency said Monday's collision occurred in the area known as Yamatotai, off Japan's northern coast of the Noto Peninsula. . (Mizuki Ikari/Kyodo News via AP)

A Japanese patrol boat and a large North Korean fishing vessel were involved in an accident on Monday, and the North Korean boat was flooded and about 20 of its crew were adrift in the Sea of Japan, the Coast Guard said.

READ MORE: North Korea threatens to end nuclear talks, calls U.S. policy ‘hostile’

The Japanese boat, which belongs to the Fisheries Agency, was attempting to rescue the crew, a spokesman at the Coast Guard said.

North Korea, U.S. nuclear talks break down in Sweden
North Korea, U.S. nuclear talks break down in Sweden

The accident happened 350 km (217 miles) northwest of Noto peninsula, central Japan, at around 9:10 a.m. (0010 GMT), the spokesman said, saying that the Coast Guard was dispatching patrol ships to help with the rescue.

North Korea fires short-range missiles into sea of Japan
North Korea fires short-range missiles into sea of Japan

Japanese public broadcaster NHK quoted Hiroyuki Suematsu, vice minister of the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, as saying that the North Korean ship might have sunk, and that the collision occurred within Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

© 2019 Reuters
TAGS
North KoreaJapanJapan coast guardNorth Korea BoatSea Of Japanaccident japan north korea
