North Korea threatens to end nuclear talks, calls U.S. policy ‘hostile’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 6, 2019 8:47 am
Updated October 6, 2019 8:48 am
North Korea, U.S. nuclear talks break down in Sweden

North Korea says it has no intention of continuing talks with the United States unless it abandons its “hostile policy” against the North.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry made the comment in a statement Sunday, hours after its chief envoy to talks with the U.S. said nuclear negotiations between the countries in Stockholm on Saturday broke down because the U.S. didn’t discard its “old stance.”

READ MORE: North Korea negotiator says nuclear talks with U.S. have broken down

The U.S. said the two sides had “good discussions” in Sweden that it intends to build on in two weeks.

But the North’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the U.S. statement as groundless.

It said North Korea isn’t willing to hold “such sickening negotiations” as those in Stockholm until the U.S. takes “a substantial step to make complete and irreversible withdrawal of the hostile policy toward” North Korea.

Donald TrumpNorth KoreaKim Jong-Unnorth korea us talksNorth Korea nuclear talksUS North Korenuclear talks US north korea
