Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in New York City homeless killing spree facing murder charges

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 6, 2019 2:21 pm
Updated October 6, 2019 2:23 pm
Police officers escort Randy Rodriguez Santos from the 5th Precinct to a vehicle bound for a hospital for evidence collection, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in New York. Santos was arrested in connection with the deaths of several homeless men. .
Police officers escort Randy Rodriguez Santos from the 5th Precinct to a vehicle bound for a hospital for evidence collection, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in New York. Santos was arrested in connection with the deaths of several homeless men. . (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

A 24-year-old homeless man accused of using a metal rod to bludgeon four other homeless men to death is facing multiple murder charges, the New York Police Department said Sunday.

Authorities said Randy Santos, who is expected to be arraigned Sunday, is also facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a fifth homeless man who was seriously hurt in the attacks, which took place early Saturday in New York City’s Chinatown.

READ MORE: 4 homeless men dead in New York City killing spree

It was unclear if he had an attorney to speak for him.

The attacks left blood splattered on the doorways and sidewalks where the men had been sleeping, including The Bowery, which has long been a location where those living on the streets have made their nighttime resting area.

Story continues below advertisement

Santos had a metal rod with him when he was taken into custody. Police said he had undergone a psychiatric evaluation.

Homeless killer given harshest sentence since the death penalty
Homeless killer given harshest sentence since the death penalty

Police identified one of the victims as an 83-year-old man and haven’t released other information on the victims yet.

Santos has been arrested at least six other times in the past two years, three times on assault charges.

READ MORE: U.S. man accused of killing 4 homeless men dies in jail (Nov. 28, 2019)

Santos’ relatives told The New York Daily News he had a history of drug use since his arrival to the United States from the Dominican Republic a handful of years ago.

His mother, Fioraliza Rodriguez, 55, told the paper she had kicked him out of her home about three years ago, after he assaulted her. But while she said she had been afraid of him, she said she “never thought he would kill someone.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
New York City Homeless killing spreeNew York Homeless deathsNYC DeathsNYC Homeless DeathsNYC killing spreeRandy Rodriguez SantosRandy SantosRandy Santos Homeless deathsThe Bowery homeless DeathsThe Bowery Homeless men deaths
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.