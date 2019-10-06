Menu

World

5 found dead in Austrian ski town of Kitzbuehel, police say

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 6, 2019 8:29 am
Updated October 6, 2019 8:35 am
Police officers stand in front of a house where, according to police, five people were found dead in Kitzbuehel, Austria October 6, 2019. . ZOOM.TIROL via REUTERS

Austrian police say a 25-year-old man is in custody after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, her family and her new boyfriend in the Alpine resort town of Kitzbuehel.

The Austrian news agency APA reported that the 25-year-old turned himself in to police in the town east of Innsbruck and admitted to the five slayings early Sunday.

READ MORE: 4 dead, 5 wounded after shooting at Kansas City bar

Police say the suspect went to his ex-girlfriend’s family home at 4 a.m. Sunday but left when her father opened the door. They say he retrieved his brother’s pistol from his own home and returned.

Police allege he shot the father as he opened the door, then shot his ex-girlfriend’s brother in his bedroom. After killing her mother, police say he climbed over a balcony into his ex-girlfriend’s room and killed the 19-year-old woman and her 24-year-old boyfriend.

© 2019 Reuters
TAGS
AustriaAustrian PoliceAustria KitzbuehelAustria suspected murdersdeaths KitzbuehelKitzbuehelKitzbuehel deathsskiing town KitzbuehelTirol police
