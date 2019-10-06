Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

4 dead, 5 wounded after shooting at Kansas City bar

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 6, 2019 7:18 am
.
. Global News

Authorities say four people have been killed in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar.

KSHB-TV reports that officers were called Sunday at 1:30 a.m. to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting.

READ MORE: 2 injured, 1 killed after man opens fire at seniors home in Portland suburb

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were fatally wounded inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
KansasU.S. ShootingKansas ShootingKansas City shootingkansas policeKansas Bar Shootingbar shooting Kansasfatal shooting Kansas cityKansas City Kansas
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.