Last second field goal keeps Western Mustang football team unbeaten

With 22 seconds to go in the game, Western Mustang kicker Marc Liegghio was lining up to try to tie the game against the Waterloo Warriors.

Liegghio made the kick.

On the final play of the game, there was Liegghio again, lining up from a different spot to win it.

Once again, Liegghio made the kick.

In one of the craziest finishes TD Stadium has ever seen, the Mustangs stayed perfect in 2019, secured first-place overall in the OUA and ran their regular-season unbeaten streak to 29 straight games with a 45-42 victory over the Waterloo Warriors.

After Waterloo quarterback scored a touchdown from one yard out with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a three-point advantage, Western drove down to the Warrior 15-yard line to set up Liegghio, who evened the score 42-42.

Waterloo handled the ensuing kickoff and returned it to their own 25-yard line. All they needed at that point was to get close enough to the Mustang end zone to try to kick the ball through it for a single point, but the game turned Western’s way on the next play.

Warriors running back Dion Pellerin took a handoff and ran the ball 11 yards but Tony Rossi of the Mustangs forced a fumble and Western recovered.

One run from Trey Humes of the Mustangs set up Liegghio on the 27-yard line and he put the ball through the uprights to give Western the win.

The game was a slugfest between two of the best teams in USports. There were seven lead changes from start to finish and big plays on all sides of the ball.

Western quarterback Chris Merchant was 21-for-33 for 351 yards, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Merchant also scored a rushing touchdown.

His counterpart, Tre Ford of the Warriors, is also a dynamic threat as a passer and a runner. Ford was near perfect throwing the football, going 17-of-19 for 252 yards. He rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Pellerin scored three TDs before the game-changing fumble.

Brett Ellerman had two receiving touchdowns for Western. Malik Besseghieur and Jonathan Femi-Cole scored the other majors for the Mustangs.

Liegghio may have had a little added inspiration at the end of the game. He had missed a field goal for the first time in 2019 earlier in the game. That streak might be over, but Western’s winning streak remains intact.

The Mustangs have a bye week next week and will then host the Ottawa Gee Gees on October 19 in their final regular-season game.

The Mustangs have now secured a bye through round one of the OUA playoffs as well.