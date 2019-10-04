London sports roundup: Nationals nab Guest, Lincolns land Coome

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of local junior hockey teams added former OHLers to their lineups this week.

The London Nationals added former Kitchener Rangers forward Eric Guest in a trade from the Caledonia Corvairs. Guest played 131 regular-season games with the Rangers before joining Caledonia to start the season and had seven points in 10 games before the trade. Guest was held off the score sheet in his Nationals debut during Wednesday night’s 8-4 win over Leamington.

Earlier this week, London also acquired the rights to former Erie Otters defenceman Ryan Martin from the St. Marys Lincolns. Going the other way in the deal was fellow blueliner Nathan Small, a draft pick of the Owen Sound Attack.

The Lincolns added another big player to their back end this week with the return of Riley Coome. The London native played with the Lincolns during the 2016-17 season before spending two years with the London Knights.

Coome and Small were both in the lineup Thursday night as the Lincolns skated to a 3-1 win in Sarnia. St. Marys remains the only team in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Western Conference.

This weekend will be another busy one at local GOJHL rinks.

On Friday night, the Lincolns welcome the Strathroy Rockets, and the Komoka Kings are in St. Thomas.

Saturday will see the London Nationals make the short trip out to Komoka, while Strathroy hosts LaSalle. The Sarnia Legionnaires are at the Chatham Maroons in the lone Western Conference game on Sunday.

Junior Devilettes home opener

The defending Provincial Women’s Hockey League champions open their home schedule Friday night when they host Durham West for an 8 p.m. puck drop at London Ice Park. The Devilettes have a win and a pair of overtime losses to start the season, led offensively by Hayley Szymanowski with two goals and two assists.

Mustangs Football hosts Waterloo

The Mustangs will play out the remained of the regular season at TD Stadium, starting with a match up against the Waterloo Warriors next Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Last week, the Mustangs topped the Windsor Lancers 58-25 to move to a perfect 6-0 on the season.

Hey, hey, what do you Say

London goalie Owen Say has certainly made an impact in his first month with his new team, posting a perfect 6-0 record along with a shutout with the Powassan Voodoos and earning himself the honour of Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League Goalie of the Month.

The London Knights draft pick spent last season with the GOJHL’s Komoka Kings.