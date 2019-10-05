Junior hockey: Rockets edge Cougars, Warriors’ losing streak reaches 8

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 2, Prince George 1

At Prince George, Pavel Novak scored both of his team’s goals, including the game-winner with just 1:49 left in the contest, as the Rockets nipped the winless Cougars.

Roman Basran had a near-perfect outing, stopping 27 of 28 shots, as Kelowna (4-1-1-0) posted its first road win of the season. The Rockets are 3-0-0 at home, but just 1-1-1 on the road.

Well, that was a nail-biter right down to the end of it! Get caught up on what went down now. 🚀 Recap➡️ https://t.co/CPVzPwojGy pic.twitter.com/ffsBr0gaAa — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 5, 2019

Josh Maser, with a power-play goal at 10:11 of the third, replied for Prince George (0-4-0-1). Taylor Gauthier turned aside 19 of 21 shots for the hosts.

Story continues below advertisement

Novak opened the scoring at 4:23 of the first period, with Maser levelling the score midway through the third. Novak then potted his second of the night, a power-play marker, at 18:11.

Kelowna was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Prince George was 1-for-5.

The two teams will clash again in Prince George on Saturday evening.

In B.C. Division standings, the Rockets are in first place with nine points through six games, while Kamloops (3-3-0-0) and Vancouver (3-3-0-0) are tied for second with six points through six games. Victoria (2-1-0-0) has four points in three games, with Prince George in last, with just one point in five games.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

The league is holding the second half of its annual showcase in Penticton this weekend, Oct. 4-5. Four games took place Friday, with four more taking place on Saturday. Ten teams are involved, all from the Interior except for Coquitlam.

The first half took place Oct. 2-3 in Chilliwack, and involved 10 teams, all from the Lower Mainland or Island except for Merritt.

Penticton 1, Vernon 0

Cade Webber scored the game’s only goal, late in the first period, as the undefeated Vees blanked the Vipers.

Story continues below advertisement

Yaniv Perets had a light night between the pipes for Penticton (9-0-0-0), facing just 15 shots for the shutout.

Cade Webber scored the lone goal while @_pretzel33 picked up his third consecutive shutout in a 1-0 victory over the @VernonVipers on Friday night! GAME RECAP : https://t.co/t1wak2VGBF#BCHL pic.twitter.com/7X2N5KywZX — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) October 5, 2019

Max Palaga had a busier evening, stopping 33 of 34 shots for Vernon (3-4-0-0).

The Vipers were 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Vees were 0-for-4.

Prince George 3, West Kelowna 2

Chong Min Lee netted the game-winning goal early in the third period as the Spruce Kings rallied to defeat the Warriors.

Preston Brodziak, late in the first period, and Finlay Williams also scored for Prince George (4-4-2-0), which led 1-0 after 20 minutes but trailed 2-1 late in the second. Williams scored at 19:32 of the second to level the score, with Lee netting the winner at 2:48 of the third.

A Chong Min Lee goal in the 3rd was the difference in a close game between the Warriors & Spruce Kings. Back at it tomorrow afternoon in Penticton versus @VernonVipers RECAP: https://t.co/sM30O68DFb 📸: @garrettjames22 #BCHLShowcaseFestival #JustOneGame pic.twitter.com/xwPcJG7CAu — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) October 4, 2019

Lucas Cullen, at 8:33 of the second, and Brandon Dent, at 14:36, replied for West Kelowna (1-9-2-0), which has now lost eight consecutive games.

The Warriors have been outscored 35-14 in their winless slump. The team’s last win was Sept. 13, 8-5 in Langley.

Jeff Alexander stopped 19 of 21 shots for Prince George, with Brock Baier turning aside 25 of 28 shots for West Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

The Spruce Kings were 2-for-6 on the power play, with the Warriors going 1-for-2.

Salmon Arm 3, Wenatchee 2

Aidan Curran had a two-point out for Salmon Arm, with a goal and an assist, as the Silverbacks edged the Wild.

Nick Unruh and William Poirier also scored for Salmon Arm (8-1-1-0), which led 2-0 after 40 minutes following a scoreless first period. Curran made it 1-0 at 4:32 of the second, with Unruh doubling the Silverbacks’ lead at 16:20. In the third, Poirier made it 3-1 at 9:24.

We held the @WenatcheeWild1 to just 15 shots on goal this afternoon in our 3-2 win, to improve to 8-1-1!@wpoirier13 & Aidan Curran each had 1🚨 & 1🍎 RECAP📰: https://t.co/3RJQfPbtM7

⁣⁣

📷: @garrettjames22#ALLin2020 #BCHL pic.twitter.com/3qAwFYrsla — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) October 4, 2019

Luke Ormsby, at 6:28 of the third, and Harrison Scott, at 19:54 to close out the scoring, replied for Wenatchee (5-2-1-1).

Ethan Langenegger stopped 13 of 15 shots for the Silverbacks, with Daniel Chenard stopping 18 of 21 shots for the Wild.

Wenatchee was 0-for-5 on the power play, with Salmon Arm going 1-for-4.

Saturday’s schedule in Penticton:

Salmon Arm vs. Coquitlam (7-2-0-0) at 10 a.m.

Prince George vs. Trail (4-5-1-0) at 1 p.m.

West Kelowna vs. Vernon, 4 p.m.

Penticton vs. Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Story continues below advertisement

Friday results

Chase 4, Fernie 3

Revelstoke 4, Grand Forks 3

Beaver Valley 3, Princeton 2

Nelson 5, Summerland 1

North Okanagan 5, Sicamous 3

Saturday’s games

Kelowna (5-0-0-0-0) vs. Princeton (2-3-0-0-1), 7 p.m.

Grand Forks (3-5-0-0-0) vs. Nelson (1-3-0-0-3), 7 p.m.

Revelstoke (3-1-0-0-1) vs. Castlegar (3-5-0-0-0), 7 p.m.

Beaver Valley (4-1-0-0-2) vs. North Okanagan (6-1-0-0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Sicamous (4-4-0-0-0) vs. Osoyoos (0-7-0-0-0), 7:35 p.m.