Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Friday, October 4, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2019 1:11 am

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. – Chase Wouters supplied the game-winning goal 3:57 into overtime to lift the Saskatoon Blades to a 2-1 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday in the Western Hockey League.

Aidan De La Gorgendiere also scored for the Blades (3-3-0).

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored for the Raiders (3-0-2).

Nolan Maier turned aside 36 shots for Saskatoon. Boston Bilous turned away 20 shots for Prince Albert.

The Raiders went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Blades went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

OIL KINGS 7 ICE 0

WINNIPEG — Sebastian Cossa stopped all 40 shots he faced and Josh Williams had a goal and two assists to lead Edmonton (3-1-2) over the Ice (3-2-1).

Story continues below advertisement

HURRICANES 4 WINTERHAWKS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Dylan Cozens scored the winning goal on a power play late in the second period as the Hurricanes (3-2-1) doubled up Portland (3-1-0).

WHEAT KINGS 3 GIANTS 0

BRANDON, Man. — Jiri Patera turned aside 40 shots as the Wheat Kings (2-3-0) blanked Vancouver (3-3-0).

TIGERS 6 PATS 2

REGINA — Cole Sillinger scored twice to lead Medicine Hat (4-2-0) over the Pats (1-4-0).

REBELS 5 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Cameron Hausinger’s goal late in the second period stood as the winner in Red Deer’s (3-3-0) victory over the Broncos (2-3-0).

ROCKETS 2 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Pavel Novak’s second of the game broke a tie 18:11 into the third period to lift Kelowna (4-1-1) over the winless Cougars (0-4-1).

Story continues below advertisement

CHIEFS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ty Smith and Jake McGrew each scored twice to lead the Chiefs (2-1-1) over Seattle (1-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersKootenay IceMedicine Hat TigersPortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsVictoria RoyalsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.