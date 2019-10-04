RCMP on Vancouver Island seek witnesses to help catch sexual assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking for witnesses to help them catch a suspect of a sexual assault in Sooke earlier this week.

Police say they received a report Wednesday of a sexual assault that occurred in the area of Phillips Road and Sunriver Way on Sept. 29 around 2 p.m.

The victim told police she was walking on Sunriver Way when an unknown male began walking beside her.

After losing sight of the male, the victim says she later encountered him on a path by the Sooke River, where the male spoke to her.

The woman was then sexually assaulted after the man produced a weapon.

Police say the victim was able to escape by fighting back and fleeing the area, possibly injuring the suspect.

The suspect is described as a dark-tanned Caucasian or other ethnic background, roughly 5’10” tall and 180 to 200 pounds with an average build. He had dark, untidy hair of short to medium length, a dark full beard, yellowing teeth and brown eyes.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a dark hoodie without drawstrings, dark blue jeans and running shoes of an unknown colour.

RCMP are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to review video surveillance for anyone matching the suspect description, and pass any relevant video on to police.

Anyone with any other information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Sooke RCMP.

