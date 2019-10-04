Menu

Canada

White City turns to province in efforts to merge with Emerald Park

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 6:09 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 6:10 pm
White City Town Council has determined it is time to proceed with an application to create one united urban community to the Saskatchewan Municipal Board.
White City Town Council has determined it is time to proceed with an application to create one united urban community to the Saskatchewan Municipal Board.

White City council is now going to the province in hopes of merging with Emerald Park and surrounding areas.

For the past seven months, the town has been trying to convince the RM of Edenwold to combine communities.

With a lack of support from the RM, which has been against the idea since day one, White City is proceeding with an application to the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).

READ MORE: White City submits proposal to merge with Emerald Park and surrounding areas

“Our proposal would unify the urban community of White City and Emerald Park and give us the capacity and opportunity to provide the urban infrastructure and services residents expect in a community of our size,” White City Coun. Hal Zorn said.

White City moves forward with annexation proposal
White City moves forward with annexation proposal

“Our residents and our friends and neighbours in Emerald Park and the White City area support becoming one community because we can achieve so much more.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RM of Edenwold not on board with proposed annexation

Right now, White City is mainly made up of residential, while Emerald Park is full of operating businesses.

“The fact is our town is surrounded by development in the RM. Co-operation and voluntary mediation have not worked. We need to move forward,” Zorn said.

The application will be sent to the province sometime in the next few weeks.

More details to come…

