White City turns to province in efforts to merge with Emerald Park

White City council is now going to the province in hopes of merging with Emerald Park and surrounding areas.

For the past seven months, the town has been trying to convince the RM of Edenwold to combine communities.

With a lack of support from the RM, which has been against the idea since day one, White City is proceeding with an application to the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).

“Our proposal would unify the urban community of White City and Emerald Park and give us the capacity and opportunity to provide the urban infrastructure and services residents expect in a community of our size,” White City Coun. Hal Zorn said.

“Our residents and our friends and neighbours in Emerald Park and the White City area support becoming one community because we can achieve so much more.”

Right now, White City is mainly made up of residential, while Emerald Park is full of operating businesses.

“The fact is our town is surrounded by development in the RM. Co-operation and voluntary mediation have not worked. We need to move forward,” Zorn said.

The application will be sent to the province sometime in the next few weeks.

