Kitchener, Cambridge to offer camps in event of school shutdown

Both the cities of Kitchener and Cambridge will be offering camps on Monday for parents who are left in a bind if the Catholic schools in Waterloo region are closed by strike.

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced Wednesday that schools will close Monday if Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members follow through on a planned strike.

Kitchener will host a camp at Lions Arena from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the strike.

The camp, which will offer games and crafts, will be open to children ages 4 to 10.

It will cost $25 per day and there will be a limited number of spaces available.

In Cambridge a similar camp will run out of the John Dolson Centre.

It will run from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and will cost $40 per day.

Spaces are limited so the city is encouraging parents to register their children as soon as possible.