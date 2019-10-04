Menu

Canada

Kitchener, Cambridge to offer camps in event of school shutdown

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 4:41 pm
The Grand River in Cambridge, Ont.
The Grand River in Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Both the cities of Kitchener and Cambridge will be offering camps on Monday for parents who are left in a bind if the Catholic schools in Waterloo region are closed by strike.

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced Wednesday that schools will close Monday if Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members follow through on a planned strike.

READ MORE: Waterloo Catholic schools to close Monday if CUPE members go on strike

Kitchener will host a camp at Lions Arena from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the strike.

The camp, which will offer games and crafts, will be open to children ages 4 to 10.

It will cost $25 per day and there will be a limited number of spaces available.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: List of school closures across Ontario if CUPE education workers strike Monday

In Cambridge a similar camp will run out of the John Dolson Centre.

It will run from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and will cost $40 per day.

Concerned parents in Ontario react to potential education workers strike
Concerned parents in Ontario react to potential education workers strike

Spaces are limited so the city is encouraging parents to register their children as soon as possible.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Ontario politicsGuelphKitchenerCambridgeCUPEOntario Educationeducation workersWaterloo Catholic District School BoardWCDSBOntario Education StrikeWaterloo catholic schoolsWaterloo CUPE strikeWaterloo eduction workers strike
