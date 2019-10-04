List of school closures across Ontario if CUPE education workers strike Monday

With the threat of a strike looming if the union representing Ontario education workers and the provincial government fail over the weekend, several school boards say they will be forced to close Monday due to the resulting strike.
The following is a list of which school boards in Ontario say they will close and which will remain open – at this time, some boards remain undecided:
WILL BE CLOSED
Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic School Board
Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board
Durham Catholic School Board
Durham District School Board
Halton Catholic District School Board
Hastings Prince Edward District School Board
Grand Erie District School Board
Lambton Kent District School Board
Limestone District School Board
Niagara Catholic District School Board
Niagara District School Board
Ottawa Catholic School Board
Peel District School Board
Peterborough Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board
Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Catholic District School Board
Thames Valley District School Board
Toronto District Catholic School Board
Toronto Catholic School Board
Trillium Lakelands District School Board
Upper Canada District School Board
Waterloo Catholic District School Board
Windsor- Essex Catholic School Board
York District School Board
York Catholic District School Board
Will Remain Open
Algoma District School Board
Bluewater District School Board
District School Board Ontario North East
Greater Essex County District School Board
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board
Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board
Ottawa-Carelton District School Board
Rainbow District School Board
Rainy River District School Board
Renfrew County District School Board
Simcoe County District School Board
Upper Grand District School Board
Wellington Catholic District School Board
Windsor District School Board
READ MORE: Ontario education workers announce full strike action to begin Monday
Undecided
Avon Maitland District School Board
Brant Haldimand Norfolk District School Board
Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board
Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
Halton Public District School Board
Huron-Perth District School Board
Huron Superior District School Board
Hamilton Catholic District School Board
James Bay Lowlands Secondary School Board
Keewatin-Patricia District School Board
Kenora Catholic District School Board
Lakehead District School Board
Moose Factory Island District School Area Board
Moosonee District School Area Board
Near North District School Board
Northeaster Catholic District School Board
Northwest Catholic District School Board
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board
Sudbury Catholic District School Board
Superior-Greenstone District School Board
Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board
COMMENTS