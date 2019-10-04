List of school closures across Ontario if CUPE education workers strike Monday

Send this page to someone via email

With the threat of a strike looming if the union representing Ontario education workers and the provincial government fail over the weekend, several school boards say they will be forced to close Monday due to the resulting strike.

The following is a list of which school boards in Ontario say they will close and which will remain open – at this time, some boards remain undecided:

WILL BE CLOSED

Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic School Board

Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board

Durham Catholic School Board

Durham District School Board

Halton Catholic District School Board

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Lambton Kent District School Board

Limestone District School Board

Niagara Catholic District School Board

Niagara District School Board

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Peel District School Board

Peterborough Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Catholic District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Toronto District Catholic School Board

Toronto Catholic School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

Waterloo Catholic District School Board

Windsor- Essex Catholic School Board

York District School Board

York Catholic District School Board

Will Remain Open

Algoma District School Board

Bluewater District School Board

District School Board Ontario North East

Greater Essex County District School Board

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board

Ottawa-Carelton District School Board

Rainbow District School Board

Rainy River District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board

Simcoe County District School Board

Upper Grand District School Board

Wellington Catholic District School Board

Windsor District School Board

Undecided

Avon Maitland District School Board

Brant Haldimand Norfolk District School Board

Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Halton Public District School Board

Huron-Perth District School Board

Huron Superior District School Board

Hamilton Catholic District School Board

James Bay Lowlands Secondary School Board

Keewatin-Patricia District School Board

Kenora Catholic District School Board

Lakehead District School Board

Moose Factory Island District School Area Board

Moosonee District School Area Board

Near North District School Board

Northeaster Catholic District School Board

Northwest Catholic District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Sudbury Catholic District School Board

Superior-Greenstone District School Board

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board

