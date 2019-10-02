Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Waterloo Catholic schools to close Monday if CUPE members goes on strike

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 4:11 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 4:17 pm
Lecce disappointed by acceleration of action on part of CUPE officials
Lecce disappointed by acceleration of action on part of CUPE officials

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) has announced that its schools will close on Monday if there is a strike by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

The announcement was made in a letter issued to parents on Wednesday morning by WCDSB Director of Education Loretta Notten.

READ MORE: Ontario education workers announce full strike action to begin Monday

It noted that the union had sent a letter of its intention to potentially strike on Monday and that if no deal were to be reached, schools would close.

WATCH: CUPE representatives outline aims of previous work-to-rule action

CUPE representatives outline aims of previous work-to-rule action
CUPE representatives outline aims of previous work-to-rule action

“If the strike proceeds, this will mean CUPE members will not report to work,” Notten wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“As CUPE represents 1100 of our school based staff, we would not be able to safely operate our schools.”

CUPE represents education assistants, personal support workers, child and youth care workers, early childhood educators, lunch hour supervisors, administrative assistants, payroll and accounting associates, as well as computer and library technicians who work for the Catholic board in Waterloo.

Earlier Wednesday, CUPE announced it would begin full strike action Monday, a week after it began a work-to-rule campaign.

READ MORE: Ontario education minister says he’s ‘available 24-7’ as CUPE job action escalation looms

“We have no choice but to invoke the next step in the legal process we follow for school board bargaining,” said Laura Walton, president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions.

“This morning, CUPE and OPSEU gave the legal five-day notice that our school board members will commence full strike action on Monday.”

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce responded to the announcement just after noon and re-emphasized his drive to get a deal done as soon as possible.

When asked whether or not the government would table back-to-school legislation, Lecce would not give a definite answer but said historically, it’s better to come to a deal voluntarily.

Story continues below advertisement

The Waterloo Region District School Board is not affected by the strike as none of its employees are members of CUPE.

Both the Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic school boards in Guelph say at this time, their schools will remain open.

— With files from Global News’ Jessica Patton

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CUPEeducation workersGuelphOntario EducationOntario Education StrikeOntario politicsStephen LecceWaterloo Catholic District School BoardWaterloo catholic schoolsWaterloo CUPE strikeWaterloo eduction workers strikeWCDSB
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.