Woman hit, killed by truck in Berens River

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Berens River are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a truck Thursday.

Police were called after two people were seen blocking traffic on a roadway in the community, 276 km north east of Winnipeg, around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived medical personnel were already on scene working to revive one of pedestrians who had been hit by a vehicle.

The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Berens River #rcmpmb investigating fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision that occurred in the community yesterday morning around 9:30. Truck driven by 62 yo male was turning at an intersection when he struck a 29 yo female. She was pronounced deceased on scene. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 4, 2019

Police say a truck driven by a 62-year-old man had been turning at an intersection when he hit the woman.

An autopsy has been scheduled and police continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

1:18 Winnipeg Police cruiser hits pedestrian Winnipeg Police cruiser hits pedestrian