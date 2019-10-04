Woman hit, killed by truck in Berens River

RCMP in Berens River are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a truck Thursday.
Police were called after two people were seen blocking traffic on a roadway in the community, 276 km north east of Winnipeg, around 9:30 p.m.
When officers arrived medical personnel were already on scene working to revive one of pedestrians who had been hit by a vehicle.
The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a truck driven by a 62-year-old man had been turning at an intersection when he hit the woman.
An autopsy has been scheduled and police continue to investigate.
