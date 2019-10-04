Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman hit, killed by truck in Berens River

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 3:42 pm
A 29-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a truck in Berens River.
A 29-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a truck in Berens River. Global News File

RCMP in Berens River are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a truck Thursday.

Police were called after two people were seen blocking traffic on a roadway in the community, 276 km north east of Winnipeg, around 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: One dead, one arrested in rural motorcycle-vehicle crash

When officers arrived medical personnel were already on scene working to revive one of pedestrians who had been hit by a vehicle.

The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a truck driven by a 62-year-old man had been turning at an intersection when he hit the woman.

An autopsy has been scheduled and police continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg Police cruiser hits pedestrian
Winnipeg Police cruiser hits pedestrian
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPFatal CrashManitoba RCMPPedestrianBerens River
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.