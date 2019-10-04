Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

ADHD Awareness Month aims to educate on everyday impact

By Kerry McAthey Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 2:31 pm
The effects of ADHD go beyond the classroom, and treatment must consider every day life.
The effects of ADHD go beyond the classroom, and treatment must consider every day life. Getty Images

October marks the beginning of ADHD Awareness Month, giving Canadians the opportunity to educate themselves about the most prevalent childhood psychiatric disorder in Canada.

According to the Centre for AHDA Awareness Canada, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, affects around five per cent of children worldwide, with 60 per cent of them continuing to be affected by symptoms into adulthood.

Still, it remains under-diagnosed in Canada, despite being highly treatable.

READ MORE: Signs your child has ADHD and what parents can do to help

Dr. Suzanne Pelletier is a pediatrician who has worked with patients diagnosed with ADHD for 15 years. She says the most effective treatment is a multilevel approach.

“Find adaptation strategies, find accommodations at school,” she said. “And many times psychotherapy can help.

“Of course, there’s medication, but pills don’t teach skills. Pills help focus, help with emotions and it helps when learning to plan, organize and prioritize.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

One common misconception is that the only area largely affected by an ADHD diagnoses is at school. In reality, the disorder doesn’t go away once the bell rings — it has an effect on four major areas of life, and Dr. Pelletier maintains that treatment can be life changing.

“We help the kids to optimize their functioning. So we help them in their personal life, we help them have better self esteem in their social life and in their school life. And in their family life, there’s less stress and less conflict.”

Tweet This

ADHD Awareness Month is an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about the disorder; how it’s diagnosed, treated and even the positive effects.

“As I tell my patients, ADHD can be a superpower,” Dr. Pelletier said. “There’s a lot of successful people with ADHD. A lot of innovation [comes from people with ADHD], because when you have ADHD you think outside the box and can do amazing things.”
Edmonton health matters: Mental health event focuses on ADHD
Edmonton health matters: Mental health event focuses on ADHD

And if her years of experience in the field aren’t qualification enough, she has plenty of first-hand experience.

“I’m a mother of three young adults with ADHD that are doing amazing. We did struggle, but we found help, we found solutions. And now we enjoy and celebrate their success in every aspect of their lives,” she said.

READ MORE: Cases of ADHD diagnosed in adulthood are on the rise, study suggests

If you’d like to share your story of living with ADHD, you can get involved with the Centre for ADHD Awareness Canada, or use #ADHDSPEAKS on social media.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
ADHDCentre for ADHD Awareness CanadaADHD awarenessADHD Awareness CanadaADHD Awareness MonthADHD speaksADHD treatmentADHDspeaksliving with ADHD
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.