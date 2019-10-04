Ryan Jespersen recognized for contributions to mental health in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

630 CHED host Ryan Jespersen has been recognized by the Canadian Mental Health Association Alberta Division Board for his contribution to improving mental health for Albertans.

READ MORE: There are stark disparities in access to mental health services across Canada

Jespersen was nominated for the Communications Award which honours a member of the media who has made “outstanding contributions to the coverage of mental health issues and/or shown regular and continuous interest in promoting the association’s goals and objectives,” the board said in a letter.

“This award reflects our show’s commitment to furthering the conversation around mental health and I’m really proud of that,” Jespersen said. Tweet This

“Our guests and audience should be, too. We’ve heard so many courageous first-hand accounts over our airwaves. I’m so grateful our listeners open up the way they do. They’re the ones making a true impact.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Jespersen interviews Dr. Rob Welsh during 630 CHED Heart Pledge Day at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute on Feb. 26, 2019. 630 CHED

“The nomination review committee was impressed by your efforts to de-stigmatize mental illness and mental health, discuss appropriate resources and engage the public, including those with lived experience, in the conversation,” CMHA said.

“While we’re making progress, we still have a long way to go,” Jespersen said. “Mental health challenges are more common than prostate or breast cancer, yet stigma is still an issue. As a community, we need to continue to work to change that.”

Jespersen will be given the award at a conference later in October.