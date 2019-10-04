Rocket Report: Vern Fiddler goes from on the bench to behind it in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

It’s Wednesday night and the Kelowna Rockets are playing host to the Tri-City Americans.

Vern Fiddler exits the Rockets’ dressing-room door to make the short walk to the ice surface at Prospera Place.

It’s a walk that Fiddler has made many times before as a player.

But this time, when he gets to the bench, he won’t sit on it.

After a long career in the NHL, Fiddler now stands behind the bench as an assistant coach.

“Being on the bench here for years, playing in this building, developed me as a player and a person,” said Fiddler. “And now I am trying to do that on the coaching side.”

Fiddler suited up for 152 games with the Rockets over two-plus seasons, where he earned the reputation as a solid defensive forward.

But just like in the WHL, when it came to the NHL, Fiddler remained undrafted.

Undaunted, Fiddler worked his way up through the minors, eventually catching on with the Nashville Predators, playing his first full season in 2006-07.

“These forwards are lucky; he’s going to make them better. I think he has made them better already,” Rockets head coach Adam Foote said.

Foote likes what Fiddler brings to the table, offensively speaking.

“If you look at the coaching staff here over the last few years, especially with his experience,” Foote said.

And when experience speaks, Rockets who want to emulate Fiddler’s long NHL career say they are all ears.

“He has so much to bring and so much advice for us, you that any time he opens his mouth we definitely want to listen,” Rockets’ forward Kyle Topping said.

“To have Fids on the bench, it’s pretty special and he is somebody that I would definitely like to listen to and take away as much as I possible can,” Rockets’ forward Liam Kindree said.

“He played a long NHL career and he brings a lot of tips and tricks, especially for the forwards,” Rockets’ forward Leif Mattson said.

Fiddler’s job will be to fuel the Rockets offence as they make their way to next May, when they’ll host the 2020 Memorial Cup.

“The challenge is to get our team playing at the top level by the time playoffs start and everyday we got to get better and that is what we are working on right now,” Fiddler said.

The Rockets are in Prince George for back to back games with Cougars starting Friday night.