WHL Roundup: Tuesday, October 1, 2019
A A
RED DEER, Alta. – Ethan Sakowich scored the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the second period and the Red Deer Rebels beat the Saskatoon Blades 2-1 on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League.
Arshdeep Bains also scored on a power play for Red Deer (2-3-0).
Riley McKay had the lone goal for the Blades (1-3-0).
Rebels goaltender Ethan Anders made 34 saves. Saskatoon’s Nolan Maier stopped 22 shots.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.