October 2, 2019 12:31 am

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, October 1, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
RED DEER, Alta. – Ethan Sakowich scored the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the second period and the Red Deer Rebels beat the Saskatoon Blades 2-1 on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League.

Arshdeep Bains also scored on a power play for Red Deer (2-3-0).

Riley McKay had the lone goal for the Blades (1-3-0).

Rebels goaltender Ethan Anders made 34 saves. Saskatoon’s Nolan Maier stopped 22 shots.

