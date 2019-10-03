Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 2:04 am

KELOWNA, B.C. – Nolan Foote had a goal and three assists and Pavel Novak added a goal and two helpers as the Kelowna Rockets beat the Tri-City Americans 6-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Alex Swetlikoff, Liam Kindree, Dillon Hamaliuk and Kyle Topping also found the back of the net for the Rockets (3-1-1).

Edge Lambert was the lone Americans (3-2-0) skater to beat goalie Roman Basran, who finished with 19 saves.

Beck Warm stopped 36-of-42 shots in a losing cause.

BRONCOS 4 OIL KINGS 3 (OT)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Connor Horning scored at 4:02 of the extra period, and Isaac Poulter made 30 saves as the Broncos (2-2-0) dealt Edmonton (2-1-2) its third loss in a row.

Story continues below advertisement

BLAZERS 8 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Orrin Centazzo and Kyrell Sopotyk had a pair of goals apiece as the Blazers (3-3-0) toppled Seattle (1-2-0) for their third straight victory.

BLADES 3 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Koen MacInnes made 36 saves, while Jayden Wiens and Scott Walford scored 14 seconds apart in the third to erase a 2-1 deficit and lift Saskatoon (2-3-0) over the Hurricanes (2-2-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.

