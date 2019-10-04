Menu

Crime

Charges laid in killing of Winnipeg woman Norma Andrews

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 1:39 pm
Winnipeg Police have charged a man in connection with the killing of Norma Andrews, 28, in a Balmoral Street home Sept. 21.
Winnipeg Police have charged a man in connection with the killing of Norma Andrews, 28, in a Balmoral Street home Sept. 21. Erik Pindera / Global News

Winnipeg police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the death of Norma Andrews.

Norma Andrews, 28, was found dead in a residential building in the 500 block of Balmoral Street Sept. 21.

Jesse Jordan Gamblin is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Gamblin Thursday and say he was arrested later in the day.

The homicide is the city’s 29th of the year.

Police say the Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 2045-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg police investigate two weekend homicides
TAGS
Winnipeg policeHomicideMurderBalmoral StreetJesse Jordan GamblinNorma Andrews
