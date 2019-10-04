Charges laid in killing of Winnipeg woman Norma Andrews

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the death of Norma Andrews.

Norma Andrews, 28, was found dead in a residential building in the 500 block of Balmoral Street Sept. 21.

READ MORE: Sisters arrested in Winnipeg homicide

Jesse Jordan Gamblin is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Gamblin Thursday and say he was arrested later in the day.

The homicide is the city’s 29th of the year.

Police say the Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 2045-786-TIPS.

On October 3, 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for Second Degree Murder for a suspect in this incident. Later that day officers arrested Jesse Jordan GAMBLIN, 20. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder and detained in custody. https://t.co/tOke47YaJM — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 4, 2019

Story continues below advertisement