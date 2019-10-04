Charges laid in killing of Winnipeg woman Norma Andrews

Winnipeg police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the death of Norma Andrews.
Norma Andrews, 28, was found dead in a residential building in the 500 block of Balmoral Street Sept. 21.
Jesse Jordan Gamblin is charged with second-degree murder in the case.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Gamblin Thursday and say he was arrested later in the day.
The homicide is the city’s 29th of the year.
Police say the Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 2045-786-TIPS.
