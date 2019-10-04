Menu

Crime

Inmate sent to hospital after assault at Atlantic Institution in New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 1:02 pm
Exterior of the Atlantic Institution, a maximum security prison near Renous, N.B.
Exterior of the Atlantic Institution, a maximum security prison near Renous, N.B. File: Global News

An inmate at a maximum-security federal institution in New Brunswick was sent to hospital after being assaulted on Wednesday.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says that at approximately 5 p.m., an inmate was found to have been assaulted at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

READ MORE: 2nd man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with 2013 Halifax homicide

The inmate’s injuries were evaluated by staff and the inmate was eventually transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

New Brunswick RCMP and the institution are investigating the incident.

No staff members or other inmates were injured.

CSC says the alleged attacker has been identified and the “appropriate actions have been taken.”

Story continues below advertisement

They did not offer details on what those actions are.

CSC says it is reviewing the circumstances of the incident and will take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.