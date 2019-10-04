Nova Scotia law changes would see new power purchase agreements for tidal energy

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is proposing legislative changes to further support the development of tidal energy.

Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette says the government will issue new power purchase agreements to existing tariff holders in the Bay of Fundy’s Minas Basin.

He says the changes to the Marine Renewable-energy Act will give tidal power developers more time to build on their progress.

Developers will have the ability to sell electricity to Nova Scotia Power for up to 15 years, once their projects are operational.

They operate under a system known as feed-in tariffs, an incentive that guarantees a rate per kilowatt-hour of energy fed into the provincial electricity grid.

There are currently four licence holders at the province’s test site in the Minas Passage.