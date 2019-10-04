Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia law changes would see new power purchase agreements for tidal energy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 11:47 am
A turbine for the Cape Sharp Tidal project is seen at the Pictou Shipyard in Pictou, N.S., on Thursday, May 19, 2016.
A turbine for the Cape Sharp Tidal project is seen at the Pictou Shipyard in Pictou, N.S., on Thursday, May 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Nova Scotia government is proposing legislative changes to further support the development of tidal energy.

Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette says the government will issue new power purchase agreements to existing tariff holders in the Bay of Fundy’s Minas Basin.

He says the changes to the Marine Renewable-energy Act will give tidal power developers more time to build on their progress.

Developers will have the ability to sell electricity to Nova Scotia Power for up to 15 years, once their projects are operational.

They operate under a system known as feed-in tariffs, an incentive that guarantees a rate per kilowatt-hour of energy fed into the provincial electricity grid.

There are currently four licence holders at the province’s test site in the Minas Passage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Bay Of Fundytidal energyderek mombourquetteMinas BasinRenewable-energy Act
