Industrial plastic pellets spilling into Fraser River, Salish Sea: environmental group

Send this page to someone via email

An environmental group says it has found evidence that large numbers of pellets used in industrial plastic production are spilling into B.C. waterways.

The Surfrider Foundation says a three-year study has found that thousands of the pellets, linked to Metro Vancouver plastic manufacturers, are getting into storm drains which feed into the Fraser River and Salish Sea.

The pellets, known as “nurdles,” are made from plastic polymers and are used in the production of items like single-use plastic bags and water bottles.

Surfrider’s study suggests the nurdles have made it as far as the west coast of Vancouver Island, and shows high concentrations of the pellets on the Sunshine Coast, Gulf Islands and Fraser estuary.

Surfrider Foundation Surfrider Foundation

“These spills are occurring in parking lots, rail sidings and near factories, and we have documented these in storm drains drainage channels which lead to the Fraser River and the Salish Sea,” said Surfrider spokesperson Kristina Lee.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been urging the British Columbia Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to monitor and investigate spills of these pre-consumer plastics.”

The organization says its investigation has found hundreds of thousands of the pellets clustered around a dozen Metro Vancouver plastic industry sites. However, it is not naming names.

“We aren’t focusing at this time on specific [manufacturing] companies,” said Lee.

“Our interactive map does show that it’s an plastic industry-wide problem in general. While we can’t say there is one particular site that is polluting the most, it’s a widespread problem that must be addressed by both industry and the province.”

Global News has requested comment from the Ministry of Environment and Metro Vancouver.

According to the United Nations, eight million tonnes of plastic are dumped into oceans every year, and it is estimated that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean.