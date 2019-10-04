Kingston, Belleville school boards announce closures ahead of looming CUPE strike

Send this page to someone via email

Three school boards spanning from Kingston to Belleville have announced they will be closing schools next week if education workers go on strike.

On Friday, the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic School Board, the Limestone District School Board and the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board announced they will be closing schools next week if education workers walk off the job.

Around 55,000 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), including educational assistants, custodians, maintenance staff and early childhood education workers, have been under a work-to-rule campaign since last Monday.

On Wednesday, CUPE announced that if a deal was not reached with the province by Sunday, education workers would be going on strike starting Monday, Oct. 7.

The Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board says it has decided to close schools if education workers go on strike for several reasons, including a lack of supervision, not being able to report student attendance, a lack of medical supports and care, concerns over safe operation of water and sanitation systems, concerns over the condition of school buildings and classrooms and the overall safety and security of students and staff.

The other school boards are closing due to similar concerns.

In each case, the school boards are asking parents to make arrangements for their children during the day.

Limestone District School Board says child-care facilities run out of the schools will also be closed and that all community use of their schools are cancelled.

For those in Loyalist Township, the municipality is offering a day camp that can accommodate about 30 children a day, but they must be residents of the township.

Despite the school closures, staff who are not affected by the strike will still be required to work.