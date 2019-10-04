Justin Bieber teams with country duo Dan + Shay for song ‘10,000 Hours’

Dan + Shay have treated their fans to a brand new single. It’s called 10,000 Hours, and it features Justin Bieber.
The three were teasing the song on their respective social media platforms for a week before finally dropping the two-minute, 45 second, mid-tempo track on Friday morning.
10,000 Hours will appear on the followup to Dan + Shay’s self-titled 2018 album. So far, the popular country duo has released four songs from the album, including Tequila, Speechless and All to Myself.
Dan + Shay — Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney — are listed as co-writers for the track, as well as Bieber, 25, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon and Jason (Poo Bear) Boyd.
Smyers, 32, also produced the song.
While Bieber himself has been featured on a variety of singles throughout the year, including Ed Sheeran‘s I Don’t Care, it’s unclear if he’s actually making progress on the followup to 2015’s Purpose.
In April, he broke a short-lived musical hiatus by performing onstage with Ariana Grande at Coachella.
That’s when the Baby singer revealed that he was working on a new album before leaving the stage.
It’s unclear when Dan + Shay will release their fourth studio album.
10,000 Hours is now available on all major streaming platforms.
