Miley Cyrus caught kissing Cody Simpson following split from Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus has seemingly moved on after her split from Kaitlynn Carter.

In a video which was obtained by TMZ, the Wrecking Ball singer appears to be kissing her longtime friend Cody Simpson.

Cyrus was reportedly spotted with the Australian musician at a Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles on Thursday being openly affectionate.

The two friends were previously rumoured to be romantically linked in 2014 and 2015, but Simpson denied the rumours, claiming that they were “just mates.”

The pair were also spotted by a user on Twitter who managed to capture some video.

Just casually sitting in this smoothie bowl place today and I literally not even joking just seen Miley Cyrus with Cody Simpson hooking up HAHAHAHAHA. Wasn’t she recently divorced? Girl loves them Aussies — Ashleigh (@ashhann_) October 4, 2019

Another user also tweeted that the two were “making out” next to her.

miley cyrus and cody simpson making out right next to me while i enjoy my smoothie bowl #cali — Susannah Myers (@susyloo) October 3, 2019

Fan reaction to the possibility of Cyrus and Simpson was decidedly mixed on Twitter.

I’M ALL IN FOR CODY AND MILEY — a (@reesanc) October 4, 2019

miley and cody simpson dating? please say sike — 𝓯𝓵𝓸 (@cyruskiess) October 3, 2019

MILEY AND CODY SIMPSON LMAO WHAT THE SIMULATION HAS NEVER GLITCHED MORE pic.twitter.com/yfMtcblLXm — cass | fan account (@mmithjustin) October 3, 2019

why y'all saying miley's dating cody LOL — • (@pressingsend) October 3, 2019

cody simpson and MILEY CYRUS?? pic.twitter.com/G6YmXnSa2q — mic (@michalazapp) October 4, 2019

Late last year, Cyrus married Simpson’s Aussie compatriot Liam Hemsworth, but the two split only months later over the summer. After news of the split broke, Cyrus was soon spotted with Kaitlynn Carter.

She and Carter split only weeks later, in September.

