Entertainment

Miley Cyrus caught kissing Cody Simpson following split from Kaitlynn Carter

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com
Posted October 4, 2019 9:24 am
Updated October 4, 2019 9:27 am
(L-R) Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson.
(L-R) Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. CP Images Archive

Miley Cyrus has seemingly moved on after her split from Kaitlynn Carter.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have reportedly broken up

In a video which was obtained by TMZ, the Wrecking Ball singer appears to be kissing her longtime friend Cody Simpson.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus is spotted kissing Cody Simpson

Cyrus was reportedly spotted with the Australian musician at a Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles on Thursday being openly affectionate.

The two friends were previously rumoured to be romantically linked in 2014 and 2015, but Simpson denied the rumours, claiming that they were “just mates.”

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus shares message about ‘love without conditions’ following second recent breakup

The pair were also spotted by a user on Twitter who managed to capture some video.

Another user also tweeted that the two were “making out” next to her.

Fan reaction to the possibility of Cyrus and Simpson was decidedly mixed on Twitter.

Late last year, Cyrus married Simpson’s Aussie compatriot Liam Hemsworth, but the two split only months later over the summer. After news of the split broke, Cyrus was soon spotted with Kaitlynn Carter.

She and Carter split only weeks later, in September.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth in Twitter rant

Miley Cyrus denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth in Twitter rant
