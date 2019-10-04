London Comic Con to host 6th annual event this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The return of a self-described “pop culture celebration of awesomeness” is giving Londoners another reason to dress up in October.

London Comic Con will host its sixth annual event in the Forest City on Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees will be treated to entertainment, workshops and plenty of celebrity appearances.

One of the biggest selling points of this year’s Comic Con will be back-to-back appearances from Tim Curry.

Celebrated for playing for Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the English actor will be headlining the event.

Fans may also recognize Curry from playing Pennywise in the 1990 TV mini-series adaptation of Stephen King’s It, Darkness in the movie Legend and the hotel concierge in the movie Home Alone 2.

London Comic Con co-organizer Jake Windatt told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that despite the convention’s name, there will be plenty of activities that stray from the realm of comics.

“Famous cars, movie cars, we’ve got a horror zone, we’ve got video game tournaments, we’ve got a fully equipped kids zone … we’ve some children’s authors there reading and graffiti walls,” Windatt said.

“There’s just so much to see and so much to do.” Tweet This

Another highlight for attendees will be cosplay, a practice in which people dress up in costumes designed to replicate characters from movies, video games, comics or any other form of pop culture.

According to Windatt, last year’s London Comic Con reeled in as many as 15,000 people.

This year’s convention will once again be held at RBC Place London.

Full details and ticket information can be found on London Comic Con’s website.