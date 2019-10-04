City of Kingston introduces new workplace inclusion charter

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston unveiled a new initiative on Thursday at city hall which will aim to build a more inclusive and diverse local workforce.

The Keys Job Centre and the City of Kingston have partnered up to create a workplace inclusion charter, giving employers — if they take the option to sign up — the chance to demonstrate to the public that they are an inclusive workplace.

Kingston’s Workforce Development and In-migration Strategy’s Inclusive Workplaces group established the workplace inclusion charter in an effort to address local businesses’ needs.

During Thursday’s event, Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said he believes that this project is central to the city’s vision.

“This is one of many strategies that we are working on as a community to attract more people to the city, making sure our businesses and institutions are able to find the talent they need,” says Paterson.

The inclusion charter was made possible because of a grant made on behalf of Heritage Canada’s Anti-Racism Action Program, which works to establish inclusivity in workplaces for groups of people that are under-represented.

According to the City of Kingston, only 33 per cent of employers in Kingston have diversity and inclusion strategies currently in place.

This new initiative will then work towards creating further job opportunities for people of all cultural backgrounds in Kingston.

