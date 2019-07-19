City of Kingston listens to local residents’ concerns to help shape new project

On Thursday, the city of Kingston listened to feedback from community members who attended workshops at City Hall.

The city of Kingston encouraged local residents to join two different workshops which were held at City Hall in the afternoon from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and in the evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The workshops were led by consultants from WSP, who discussed a new project by the city called the Central-Kingston Growth Strategy.

These workshops were an opportunity for the city to receive honest feedback from Kingstonians, based on the changes they want to see in their own neighbourhoods.

Those that attended the workshops had similar concerns, including a lack of parking spaces and trouble finding housing in the city.

“It’s a really important issue for the city and I’m really happy that council has directed this work to take place,” said Frank Dixon, a local resident. “The idea of gathering information and learning more and citizen feedback and doing better on this.”

According to the city, CKGS is “a policy and regulatory framework to guide infill and intensification in the central area of the city.”

The CKGS project is meant to guide the city in the right direction by helping determine which residential areas need to be reconstructed.

“This particular project is looking at central Kingston, that includes several neighbourhoods within the core,” said Andrea Gummo, acting manager of policy planning.

“I wouldn’t say that any particular neighbourhood is going to change a lot. We are looking at specific areas within those neighbourhoods that may be able to accommodate extra growth.”

