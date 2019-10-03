Menu

Surrey RCMP still hunting for man accused of forcible confinement

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 4:10 pm
From left to right: Hashi Jama Jama, Hassan Avdirazak Shakib and William Daniels-Sey are all charged with forcible confinement and robbery, among other charges related to a confinement and assault in Surrey on July 2, 2019.
From left to right: Hashi Jama Jama, Hassan Avdirazak Shakib and William Daniels-Sey are all charged with forcible confinement and robbery, among other charges related to a confinement and assault in Surrey on July 2, 2019. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say two of three suspects wanted on allegations of forcible confinement have turned themselves in, but a third remains at large.

Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for William Daniels-Sey.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP ask public to help find 3 charged with forcible confinement, robbery

Daniels-Sey, along with Hashi Jama Jama and Hassan Avdirazak Shakib are accused of holding a man in a vehicle against his will and assaulting him early on the morning of July 2, police say.

Alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby high-rise ends with a suspect falling from balcony
Alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby high-rise ends with a suspect falling from balcony

William Daniels-Sey, 21, faces charges of forcible confinement and robbery. He is described as having dark complexion with black hair and brown eyes.

Jama, 22, was charged with forcible confinement, robbery and assault, and Shakib, 25, was charged with forcible confinement, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, and robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has information Daniels-Sey or where he may be is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

