Surrey RCMP still hunting for man accused of forcible confinement

Surrey RCMP say two of three suspects wanted on allegations of forcible confinement have turned themselves in, but a third remains at large.

Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for William Daniels-Sey.

Daniels-Sey, along with Hashi Jama Jama and Hassan Avdirazak Shakib are accused of holding a man in a vehicle against his will and assaulting him early on the morning of July 2, police say.

William Daniels-Sey, 21, faces charges of forcible confinement and robbery. He is described as having dark complexion with black hair and brown eyes.

Jama, 22, was charged with forcible confinement, robbery and assault, and Shakib, 25, was charged with forcible confinement, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, and robbery.

Anyone who has information Daniels-Sey or where he may be is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.