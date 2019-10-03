Las Vegas shooting victims win settlement of up to $800M with MGM Resorts

Send this page to someone via email

Attorneys for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history say they’ve reached a settlement of at least $735 million with MGM Resorts.

A statement Thursday from Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams says the amount of the settlement with MGM Resorts International depends on the number of plaintiffs who choose to take part.

“While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families,” Robert Eglet, a lead counsel representing some 2,500 plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the resort where the gunman opened fire into an outdoor concert on Oct. 1, 2017. The company also owns the venue where 58 people died and hundreds were injured.

The gunman fired on the crowd from his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort, which MGM owns. After he killed himself, police found 23 assault-style weapons in the room.

The law firm says an independent party will be appointed by a court to evaluate claims and dole out money from the settlement fund.

Resort owner MGM Resorts International is defending itself against the hundreds of liability lawsuits.

MGM officials didn’t immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages seeking comment.

— With Global News files