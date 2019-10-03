Menu

Crime

1 arrested after Peterborough police seize opioids, pellet guns from downtown apartment

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 12:11 pm
Peterborough police say one man is now facing charges in connection with the search.
Peterborough police say one man is now facing charges in connection with the search. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man faces drug-related charges following the search of a downtown apartment on Wednesday.

The Peterborough Police Service’s intelligence, crime analyst, asset forfeiture and drugs unit, along with its emergency response team, executed a search warrant at a George Street North apartment.

Officers reportedly seized a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cash and three pellet guns within the apartment.

As a result of the investigation, one man was arrested.

Joseph St. James, 56, of Peterborough was charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (hydromorphone, cocaine)
  • One count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (fentanyl)
  • One count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking (crystal methamphetamine)
  • Possession of proceeds of crime
  • Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
He was held in custody for a court appearance scheduled on Thursday, police said.

Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Peterborough
