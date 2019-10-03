1 arrested after Peterborough police seize opioids, pellet guns from downtown apartment

A Peterborough man faces drug-related charges following the search of a downtown apartment on Wednesday.
The Peterborough Police Service’s intelligence, crime analyst, asset forfeiture and drugs unit, along with its emergency response team, executed a search warrant at a George Street North apartment.
Officers reportedly seized a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cash and three pellet guns within the apartment.
As a result of the investigation, one man was arrested.
Joseph St. James, 56, of Peterborough was charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (hydromorphone, cocaine)
- One count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (fentanyl)
- One count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking (crystal methamphetamine)
- Possession of proceeds of crime
- Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
He was held in custody for a court appearance scheduled on Thursday, police said.
