1 arrested after Peterborough police seize opioids, pellet guns from downtown apartment

A Peterborough man faces drug-related charges following the search of a downtown apartment on Wednesday.

The Peterborough Police Service’s intelligence, crime analyst, asset forfeiture and drugs unit, along with its emergency response team, executed a search warrant at a George Street North apartment.

Officers reportedly seized a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cash and three pellet guns within the apartment.

As a result of the investigation, one man was arrested.

Joseph St. James, 56, of Peterborough was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (hydromorphone, cocaine)

One count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (fentanyl)

One count of possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking (crystal methamphetamine)

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

He was held in custody for a court appearance scheduled on Thursday, police said.

