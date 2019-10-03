Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to 100-year-old fan

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson recently shared a special birthday message with a 100-year-old fan named Marie Grover from Philadelphia.

“It’s The Rock!” Grover exclaimed when she began to watch the video from the Ballers actor.

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday, dear Marie Grover, who turns 100 years old today and I’m so honoured that she’s my fan, happy birthday to you,” Johnson sang.

“I hear you’re a very big fan of mine, which I’m so honoured, by the way … that you’re a fan and I believe you’re in Philadelphia; I love Philadelphia. I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life,” Johnson said in the video.

He continued: “I — and I’m sure everyone around you right now — I’m very happy you were born and I’m so happy and honoured to send you this message, Marie Grover. Now, wonderful, you can eat cake, you can get drunk. You’re gonna have the best time. Party hard!”

Johnson retweeted the video of Grover watching his birthday message.

“Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honoured you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock. (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame),” Johnson tweeted with the video.

The Hobbs and Shaw actor originally spotted a tweet from Jamie Klingler in September asking him to help make Grover’s 100th birthday special.

“Oh my god-my punt to get @TheRock to wish my best friend’s gram a happy 100th birthday as she adores him might work. A friend of a friend is in touch. She will lose her mind. When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is,” Klinger tweeted.

Johnson responded, writing: “What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?”

The 47-year-old actor is no stranger to notable fan interactions.

In August 2018, he sent a video to the family of a fan who had died tragically in a fiery car crash.

Johnson sent the video tribute after Aileen Pizarro, a mother, was killed in a car crash in which a teenage YouTube star drove 160 kilometres per hour the wrong way on a California highway.

Pizarro and her 12-year-old daughter were both killed when the SUV they were in was struck head-on by 18-year-old YouTuber McSkillet, who was born Trevor Heitmann.

Pizarro’s 19-year-old son posted more about his family on Twitter after the crash, including that his mother was a big fan of the Ballers star.

“My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you!” he wrote.

Johnson replied with a video in which he expressed his condolences to the family.

“I’m sending you so much love and light and strength your way from my family to yours,” Johnson said in the video. “I’m so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you’re going through.”

He continued: “If your mom could see me now, which I’m sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and for being such a big fan. Stay strong.”