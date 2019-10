Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a serious crash in Durham Region Thursday morning, police say.

Police tweeted about the crash, which happened in the area of Simcoe Street North and Coates Road East, shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said a third person had to be airlifted to hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

More to come.

Officers from @DRPSNorthDiv responding to a double fatal collision on Simcoe Street N by Purple Woods Conservation. Another party to be air-lifted by @Ornge Media officer is heading to the scene shortly. 2 vehicles involved. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) October 3, 2019

