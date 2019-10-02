Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Knitted Knockers offer alternative for mastectomy patients in Calgary

By Deb Matejicka Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 7:56 pm
Knitted Knockers offers alternative for mastectomy patients in Calgary
WATCH: The Calgary-based chapter of Knitted Knockers talks to community reporter Deb Matejicka about its volunteer-run operations and how Knockers is providing an alternative breast prostheses to women who have undergone mastectomies.

Since 2015, Knitted Knockers has provided over 5,000 of its hand-knitted breast prostheses to women across the prairies who’ve undergone a mastectomy.

Donna Hreys took over the western Canadian operations along with her sister, Annette Hall, in January.

Related News

She said they send out an average of 20 Knockers per week but estimates that number to be low — especially since the Knockers cost nothing to those who request them.

“Our hardest deal is to give away something free because we don’t have any PR money, right? We’re all volunteer,” said Hreys.

READ MORE: How Jeffrey the sheep helps Alberta cancer survivors find their flock

The entire operation runs entirely on volunteers, donations, some tears and a lot of laughter.

“We have stuffers. We have knitters,” said Hreys.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the knitters buy their own yarn, and the stuffing used in the Knockers is donated by a company out of Ontario that ships it to her Calgary home at no charge.

“They’re more comfortable, they’re airy, they’re easy to wear, they’re light as whatever, they’re free,” she said.

Tweet This

READ MORE: Alberta group provides ‘knitted knockers’ to breast cancer survivors

Marnie Mastel had a double mastectomy five years ago. She exchanged her expensive, silicone prostheses for the knitted kind and soon after became a volunteer stuffer.

“My granddaughter said to me, ‘Nan, if you didn’t know, you wouldn’t know,’ when I put them on because you can’t tell,” explained Mastel about the realistic look the Knockers provide.

Mastel has also become somewhat of an unofficial spokesperson for Knitted Knockers.

“Standing in line at Tim Hortons or something, I’d get talking to people about it and I would pull [the Knockers] out and show people… People are often surprised to see a Knitted Knockers at Tim Hortons!” laughed Mastel, noting she now carries an extra Knocker in her purse for those moments when someone wants to see one.

The Knockers are available online. Several lingerie stores around the province also offer fittings while a number of yarn shops act as drop-off locations for those who have knitted a Knocker.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Breast CancerBreast Cancer Awareness Monthbreast prosthesesbreast prostheses alternativesbreast prostheses optionsKnitted KnockersKnitted Knockers western CanadaKnitted Knoclers Calgary
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.