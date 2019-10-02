Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Regina residence new home to 4 people living with intellectual disabilities

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 6:01 pm
Four people with intellectual disabilities will have a new place to call home thanks to the grand opening of a new Chip and Dale group home in Regina.
Four people with intellectual disabilities will have a new place to call home thanks to the grand opening of a new Chip and Dale group home in Regina. Adrian Raaber / Global News

It was a day to remember for four people living with intellectual disabilities in Regina, setting sights on their new home for the first time.

Wednesday saw the grand opening of a new a Chip and Dale group home, its 13th home for people with disabilities in the city.

Built to provide independence, it also includes resident access to regular in-home care in the form of a full-time nurse.

“This is working wonderfully. We have a lot of individuals with complex medical needs where they need special homes set up and special services in terms of nursing or medical needs,” said Manpreet Kaur, Chip and Dale Homes nurse supervisor.

READ MORE: Construction starts on Regina condo for those living with intellectual disabilities

“This partnership is going to be really great.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Social Services Ministry partnered with Saskatchewan Health Authority and provided $334,025 in operational funding to Chip and Dale Homes for the project.

“Our government is pleased to work with Chip and Dale Homes to support people with intellectual disabilities in Regina,” said Social Services Minister Paul Merriman.

“Chip and Dale has been supporting people with intellectual disabilities, their families and communities since 1983.  We sincerely thank them for the important work they do each day to help build inclusive communities.”

READ MORE: Home for adults with intellectual disabilities takes next step

If the new partnership is successful between the province and Chip and Dale, there could be opportunities to expand with more homes.

“Chip and Dale Homes Inc. is excited about this project, which includes for the first time a partnership with the Ministry of Health,” said Wayne Thrasher, Chip and Dale Homes chairperson.

“This partnership assists us in meeting the complex medical needs of persons with intellectual disabilities in the community setting.”

The Saskatchewan government provides $6.5 million in annual funding to 14 residential service projects and day programs in the province.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Chip and DaleGovernment of SaskatchewanGroup HomesIntellectual DisabilitiesMinistry of Social ServicesSaskatchewanSaskatchewan GovernmentSaskatchewan Health Authority
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.