Regina residence new home to 4 people living with intellectual disabilities

Send this page to someone via email

It was a day to remember for four people living with intellectual disabilities in Regina, setting sights on their new home for the first time.

Wednesday saw the grand opening of a new a Chip and Dale group home, its 13th home for people with disabilities in the city.

Built to provide independence, it also includes resident access to regular in-home care in the form of a full-time nurse.

“This is working wonderfully. We have a lot of individuals with complex medical needs where they need special homes set up and special services in terms of nursing or medical needs,” said Manpreet Kaur, Chip and Dale Homes nurse supervisor.

READ MORE: Construction starts on Regina condo for those living with intellectual disabilities

“This partnership is going to be really great.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Social Services Ministry partnered with Saskatchewan Health Authority and provided $334,025 in operational funding to Chip and Dale Homes for the project.

“Our government is pleased to work with Chip and Dale Homes to support people with intellectual disabilities in Regina,” said Social Services Minister Paul Merriman.

“Chip and Dale has been supporting people with intellectual disabilities, their families and communities since 1983. We sincerely thank them for the important work they do each day to help build inclusive communities.”

READ MORE: Home for adults with intellectual disabilities takes next step

If the new partnership is successful between the province and Chip and Dale, there could be opportunities to expand with more homes.

“Chip and Dale Homes Inc. is excited about this project, which includes for the first time a partnership with the Ministry of Health,” said Wayne Thrasher, Chip and Dale Homes chairperson.

“This partnership assists us in meeting the complex medical needs of persons with intellectual disabilities in the community setting.”

The Saskatchewan government provides $6.5 million in annual funding to 14 residential service projects and day programs in the province.